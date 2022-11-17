Graduates and volunteer ESL teachers celebrate after the ceremony.jpg

90 graduates celebrated their accomplishment after completing an ELS program at the Storehouse of Collin County.

The Storehouse of Collin County celebrated its second class of graduates from one of its Academy programs on Saturday.

Students of The Academy, a language, life, and job skills development program, launched by The Storehouse of Collin County this past summer, learned a variety of job skills in addition to English during their 10-week course.

Ligia Urrego, Graduate Katherine Isaza.jpg

Graduate Katherine Isaza talks about how the ESL program helped her. 
Graduate Angel Marroquin, William Urrego.jpg
Graduate Angel Marroquin talks about how the ESL program helped him. 

 
Candace Winslow, Ligia and William Urrego.jpg

Candace Winslow celebrated the students' graduation from the Academy's ESL program.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments