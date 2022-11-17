The Storehouse of Collin County celebrated its second class of graduates from one of its Academy programs on Saturday.
Students of The Academy, a language, life, and job skills development program, launched by The Storehouse of Collin County this past summer, learned a variety of job skills in addition to English during their 10-week course.
“Many have college degrees or higher but struggle to contribute to the workforce due to the language barrier, which is a significant deterrent to long-term transformation,” the Storehouse said in a press release.
The 90 students gathered on Saturday to complete assessments to determine their next class levels before attending the graduation ceremony. William Urrego, an Academy volunteer and Storehouse board member, kicked off graduation by welcoming the students and celebrating their accomplishments.
After receiving their certificates, two of the graduates spoke about the program and how it helped them.
“This program not only teaches us English but encourages us to be brave and to keep trying without fear, helping us grow,” Katherine Isaza, one of the graduates, said in a press release. “This was a first level full of learning, knowledge, new challenges, and especially full of commitment and dedication from each of the volunteers. Others like me saw in The Storehouse a friendly hand extended to help in an integral way. We are provided not only through The Academy’s program of learning the English language and training in different useful areas for life and progress, but also with The Storehouse’s food pantry, clothing supply and other needs.”
The Academy’s ESL programs accommodate students from different language backgrounds in the same class with all teachers being English speakers. The curriculum uses techniques that all students understand, said Elizabeth Lenart, a representative of the Storehouse of Collin County.
The Academy partners with the Plano Public Library to provide practical conversational skills training through a “Small Talk” program. Additionally, The Academy also provides health classes through Golden Cross Academic Clinic; work safety and forklift training through Ready to Work (RTW) People Development and basic computer classes through Goodwill Industries. Additionally, The Academy is working with Collin College to offer some employment-ready classes for future semesters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.