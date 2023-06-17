Texas Pool 2.jpg

The Texas-shaped pool was acquired by the Texas Pool Foundation in 2017.

Plano’s Texas-shaped pool has been officially recognized as a historic landmark by the city.

The pool will join 34 other landmarks throughout the city, as of Monday. Built in 1961, the pool was a central part of Plano’s first master planned development in the Dallas North Estates, developed by Herbert Hunt.

The Texas Pool was a popular spot by the mid 1990s.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

