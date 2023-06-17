Plano’s Texas-shaped pool has been officially recognized as a historic landmark by the city.
The pool will join 34 other landmarks throughout the city, as of Monday. Built in 1961, the pool was a central part of Plano’s first master planned development in the Dallas North Estates, developed by Herbert Hunt.
Peaking in popularity by the 1990s, it was not uncommon for area residents to camp out overnight by the pool to secure their favorite chair or spot in the pool, Texas Pool Foundation Historian James Goldsmith said.
By 2007, the Texas Pool was in trouble, according to the Texas Pool Foundation. Public support and memberships dropped, and the pool was unmaintained. A handful of dedicated volunteers, determined to save the Texas Pool formed a coalition to ensure the pool was maintained.
By 2017, the Texas Pool Foundation took ownership of the Texas Pool, where it would be renovated and maintained by volunteers. According to Planning Director Christina Day, the Texas Pool is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and has been featured in several local publications, as well as National Geographic Kids. In 2021, the pool celebrated its 60th anniversary.
Despite its national recognition as a historic landmark, it was not officially recognized locally. While an application was submitted in the fall of 2022, its designation was delayed. When homes near the pool were surveyed, one resident expressed opposition to the pool’s designation as a historic landmark while two expressed support. Citywide, the city saw four residents in opposition of the designation while 75 residents expressed support.
City council passed a unanimous resolution, officially establishing the pool as a historic landmark.
"I think this is a great piece of Plano and Texas history," Goldsmith said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
