Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Nov. 6.
Join the Underground Movement
The Secret Society Club and Plano Stages present Underground Movement Festival (UMF), Volume 7 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 6-10 pm.
Underground Movement Festival brings the culture of underground hip-hop movement out into the open skies of Downtown Plano's McCall Plaza. Come down to McCall Plaza for two-versus-two dance battles, b-boy/b-girl battles and dance team showcases. This is an all-ages event with a family-friendly environment, celebrating more than 40 years of Hip-Hop.
Saint Andrews hosts concert
Saint Andrews United Methodist Church invites community members to see the Dallas Asian American Youth Orchestra perform from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 13.
This free concert will feature a variety of pieces from composers like Handel, Bach and more.
Veterans Day performance
The Plano community is invited to Red Tail Pavilion on Nov. 11 from 4:30-5 p.m. to see the community band perform a variety of classics to honor veterans. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Salvation Army Angel Tree
The Salvation Army Angel Tree will be in Grand Court at The Shops at Willow Bend from Nov. 4-Dec. 4 during mall hours.
The Program has been a tradition since 1979 and serves millions of children every year.
Social service agencies and schools refer families to the Salvation Army for help with Christmas. Participants are interviewed to verify that the family is truly in need.
The Salvation Army obtains the name of each child or special needs adult in the family and a list of desired Christmas gifts.
Angel tags are printed for each individual and placed on Salvation Army Angel Trees at area malls and in local companies and organizations.
Donors select Angels, purchase gifts, and return them to the Angel Tree by the given deadline on each tag.
Upon their return, the gifts are taken to a Salvation Army Christmas Distribution Center for pickup by the Angel families.
During the seven days prior to Christmas Eve, families pick up their gifts.
Anime Wonder Festival
Anime Wonder Festival Vol. 2 – Fall Edition is Plano’s second free single day Anime and Japanese food festival celebration featuring Exhibitors, anime artists, main stage music and performances, a VIP maid cafe food experience (Ticket required), cosplay competitions and more.
Community members are invited to come by from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Mitsuwa Marketplace at 100 Legacy Drive.
Secure seats for the VIP Maid Cafe Experience. Tickets includes 40 Minutes of Maid Cafe Entertainment and one meal selection.
Money Talks
Catch a show with ACT and Kelz Productions as they bring “Money Talks” to the stage from Nov. 11-20 at the Art Centre Theatre.
Showtimes run from 7:30-10 p.m., except on Sundays. Tickets range from $15 to $30.
