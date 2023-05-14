Here are five things to do in Plano this week.
Third Monday Trade Days at Southfork Ranch
Third Monday Trade days is a monthly event featuring over 300 different booths. Local artisans selling and showing their goods. Hand Crafted items such as jewelry, furniture, candles, charcuterie boards, etc. Food vendors, antiques, axe throwing, blacksmith, a psychic, entertainment and so much more.
The event is free to attend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14.
The Phantom of the Opera
Come out to the Courtyard Theatre, 1509 H Avenue from 2:30 to 4 p.m. May 14 for a showing of the Phantom of the Opera.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterwork tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it.
Tickets are $22 for each seat.
Backyard Boot Scootin’
Warm summer nights call for country music and boot scootin’ in the best backyard in Texas!
Every Thursday night, the Lexus Box Garden transforms into a honky tonk for a boot-scooting, knee-slapping, beer-slinging good time.
Starting at 7 p.m., Big As Texas country band and Arthur Murray will switch off between live country music and two-stepping and line dancing lessons.
This series is free to attend, and all ages are welcome.
Little Farmer Fridays: Beaks and Bills
Duck into the farm for a day all about farm birds from 10 a.m.-noon May 19 at Heritage Farmstead Museum, 1900 W 15th St. Meet the ducks, guinea fowl, turkey, and friendly, free-range chickens. Children can visit the chicken coop and learn how to grind corn to feed the chickens by hand. The museum will also have story time, hayrides and games. Visit the historic pole barn and make a cheerio bird feeder to take home to your own backyard birds.
Little Farmer Fridays is an interactive program designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups and is most appropriate for children ages 2 to 5 years old.
Stations are open during our two-hour, come-and-go style program and close at noon. After the program is over, guests are welcome to enjoy time on their own until the museum closes at 2pm. Bring a picnic lunch or snack.
Tickets are $15 per child and $5 per adult.
Texas Mineral and Fossil show
Come out to the Plano Event Center May 19-21 for another round of quality shopping with these world-class mineral, gem, and fossil dealers. Open at 10am each day, bring family and friends for an exciting show.
Admission and parking are free.
There will be $100 Hourly Dealer Voucher Giveaways on May 21 from 11 am – 5 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be mineral giveaways hourly.
