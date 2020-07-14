According to the Plano Police Department, several instances of mail theft could be tied to three suspects.
On June 17, suspects stole mail from a townhome complex in the 6500 block of East Medalist Circle.
They could be related to other related offenses of mail thefts where mailboxes at apartments and condos were broken into.
All three appear to be men. One of the suspects has a tattoo on his left arm.
Call crime stoppers at 877-373-8477 with information.
