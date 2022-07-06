Plano police
Plano Police Department officers responded to a report of arson and four incidents of aggravated assault, according to community crime map data for the week of June 29-July 5.

At 9:23 p.m. July 2, officers with the Plano Police Department responded to an arson call at a medical building on the 6400 block of W. Parker Road in West Plano.

The same day, less than 4 hours earlier, Plano officers responded to a call of a burglary at an apartment complex on the 4600 block of Hedgcoxe Road.

Other major incidents of note during the week of June 29-July were:

- At 1:57 a.m. July 2, a report of aggravated assault was taken on the 7500 block of Lone Star Drive.

- At 2:49 p.m. July 1, a report of aggravated assault was taken at a home on the 2200 block of Caniesto Street.

- At 9:16 p.m., a home burglary was reported on the 1800 block of Japonica Lane.

- At 3:13 p.m. June 29, an aggravated assault report was taken at an apartment complex on the 3800 block of Pebblecreek Court.

- At 12:38 a.m. June 29, an aggravated assault report was taken on a home on the 1700 block of Lorraine Drive.

