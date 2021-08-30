The Garland and Plano Police departments confirmed in a Monday press conference that two Sunday shootings in the respective cities were committed by the same person. Investigators believe the shootings were inspired by an unspecified foreign terrorist organization.
Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said first responders were dispatched to a call involving a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Forest Gate Drive Sunday morning before noon. Upon arrival, they found a deceased victim, who police publicly identified as 26-year-old Isabella Ann Lewis of Garland.
Authorities say Lewis was driving for rideshare company Lyft at the time of her death.
Garland police put out a bulletin to neighboring police departments searching for Lewis’s stolen vehicle, at which point Plano authorities responded by saying it was found in the parking lot for the Plano Police Headquarters.
The vehicle was found after Plano police responded to a “meet complainant” call at the front lobby involving a man described as wearing a black shirt and mask. The Plano Police Department said the man, reportedly acting erratically, entered the building lobby prior to officers’ arrival.
The suspect left the building, returned with a handgun and exchanged gunfire with officers inside. The man, later identified as 32-year-old Imran Ali Rasheed, was shot and pronounced dead at a local hospital at 2:26 p.m. that afternoon.
“We have no idea why he came to Plano to confront police officers,” Plano Police Chief Ed Drain said.
Little was said about Rasheed’s specific motive, but an official from the FBI’s Dallas office said they are investigating a written note that was found in Lewis’s car.
“I’m not going to talk about the specific organization because I don’t want to give any organization the opportunity to claim any credit for this,” said FBI Special Agent Matthew De Sarno. “We believe at this point that he was inspired by rhetoric and/or propaganda by a foreign terrorist organization.”
De Sarno also noted that Rasheed was previously the subject of a counterterrorism investigation by the bureau from 2010 to 2013. The investigation was closed as authorities did not have enough evidence to ascertain that he was a threat.
“I’m satisfied that the investigative team did that investigation properly and thoroughly,” De Sarno said. “The dual mission of the FBI is to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution, so in any investigation, there comes a time when we no longer are able to continue investigating subjects.”
Had he survived, police said Rasheed would have been charged with one count of capital murder, one count with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.
Audrey Henvey contributed to this report.
