Early voting totals released by Collin County indicate that all Plano ISD Board of Trustees incumbents running for re-election are maintaining comfortable leads over their challengers.

In Place 2, Angela Powell has an advantage of approximately 1,000 votes over the combined totals of both her opponents, Dayna Oscherwitz and Ajikwaga Felli.

Preliminary results for Places 3 and 6 also show respective incumbents, Nancy Humphrey and Jeri Chambers, getting well over 50% of the vote over their sole opponents, Lynn Walling and Marilyn Loughray.

Meanwhile, the Place 1 race, which was declared after incumbent Tammy Richards tendered her resignation, shows Lauren Tyra as a clear favorite, as she has 62.63% of the vote despite running against two candidates, Semida Voicu and Ben Guesmia.

This story is developing, as Election Day results are forthcoming.

PISD Place 1

Lauren Tyra (62.63% / 13,428)

Semida Voicu (33.07% / 7,090)

Ben Guesmia (4.3% / 921)

PISD Place 2

Angela Powell (52.27% / 11,214)

Dayna Oscherwitz (43.35% / 9,300)

Ajikwaga Felli (4.37% / 938)

PISD Place 3

Nancy Humphrey (62.63% / 12,933)

Lynn Walling (37.37% / 7,716)

PISD Place 6

Jeri Chambers (57.75% / 12,100)

Marilyn Loughray (42.25% / 8,851)

