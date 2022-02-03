Power outage map

Screenshot of the Oncor power outage map. This map can be accessed at this link.

With this latest winter storm dropping a coat of ice and sleet on North Texas overnight, power outages are always a concern. Stay up to date with the Oncor map at this link.

Use this interactive dashboard provided by Oncor to see if there are outages in your area. As of 8:12 a.m., hundreds were reported to be affected by power outages.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments