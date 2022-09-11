Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Sept. 11th.
“Come as You Are” comes to Plano
The North Texas Pride Foundation will hold a pride festival in Haggard Park form 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
This is the 11th annual Come as You Are festival, bringing the community together to celebrate pride and diversity.
There will be sponsor and vendor booths, food and beverages, give-a-ways, adult and kid activities, bands, DJ, dancing and entertainment for all ages.
The festival is the once-a-year fundraiser for the group, supporting the vision of a permanent location that will be used for other organizations for events, meetings, education, and a central resource center to communities north of highway 635. Tickets are $10 for general admission. Children under 12 get in for free.
Karaoke at McCall Plaza
Test your singing skills with your friends at McCall Plaza on Sept. 16, as Plano launches its Karaoke series. Singers will be able to attend from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Catch a jazzy performance
The Texas Jazz Cats play vocal jazz and swing standards made famous by artists like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Ella Fitzgerald and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Residents can head downtown for a free outdoor concert in the heart of the Downtown Plano Arts District from 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Celebrate 150 years with First Presbyterian Plano
The First Presbyterian Church of Plano is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 17, with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.. The church’s clothing rooms will also be open to community members to learn more about the church’s clothing initiative.
Labor Day Luau
Swing by Legacy Hall to be a part of its luau from 2-9 p.m. Sept. 12.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
