Tuesday evening was possibly the last time Plano City Council will meet through teleconference to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
In a quick meeting, the council adopted and approved 26 items. Among the proposed resolutions and expenditures, the appointment of Council Member Kayci Prince to the role of mayor pro tem was approved.
“I’ve seen Kayci grow from P&Z (planning and zoning) to council member, and now to this position, and I’m just so proud of her growth,” Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said.
The council reappointed Plano representative Paul Wageman to the DART board of directors. Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye was also reappointed to his position on the board.
An interlocal agreement with Collin County to address the nearly $14 million spent in city emergency funding was approved. The county dollars, allocated from the CARES Act, amount to $16,046,479.
Additionally, reimbursement funds for housing assistance and homelessness prevention were approved after being tabled in a previous meeting.
“One purpose for which the CARES act funding can be used is to assist citizens who have suffered direct economic damage regarding their housing and living arrangements,” the resolution reads. The agreement will be executed by City Manager Mark Israelson.
The council approved financial assistance from the county under the Collin County Parks and Open Space Project Funding Assistance Program. “The city of Plano intends to apply for funding for the construction of Preston Ridge Trail Connector,” the item’s background reads.
The Preston Ridge Trail Connector addresses the gap within the Preston Ridge Trail park by connecting the existing trail south of President George Bush Turnpike on Ohio Drive to the bike route on Tradition Trail.
Project designs for the connector are complete, and the cost is estimated at $60,650.
Before the meeting adjourned, LaRosiliere requested Council Member Shelby Williams to address a mysterious figure that sat in webcam’s view on William’s bookshelf for several council meetings.
“If you could just give us one minute and let us know about our new council member that’s over your right shoulder,” LaRosiliere said.
Holding a small toy resembling the Pillsbury Doughboy, Williams told the council he held onto the figure after receiving it in a recruitment package from the University of Wisconsin.
According to Williams, his infant daughter had not laughed yet at the time he received the package. “I was pulling one item out after another from the package, and when my 6-month-old daughter, who is now 13, laid eyes on this, she just started laughing her head off.”
Now the figure sits on Williams’ bookshelf among dozens of books.
As laughter ensued, LaRosiliere said, “Does he like apartments? I need an ally on the council.”
