Plano canvass

From left to right: Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince and Councilwoman Julie Holmer get sworn in at Monday's preliminary Plano City Council meeting. 

 Video stills courtesy of City of Plano

In a preliminary meeting Monday afternoon, the Plano City Council officially canvassed the results of the 2021 general election and its subsequent runoff, thus formally certifying the victories of Place 4 incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince and Place 7 Councilwoman-Elect Julie Holmer.

The two councilwomen were promptly sworn in following the canvass.

Outgoing councilwoman Lily Bao – who resigned from her Place 7 seat to unsuccessfully run for mayor in the general election – was then given an award of recognition by her May opponent Mayor John Muns.

“It’s really a great honor and pleasure to have served all the citizens of Plano in the last two years,” Bao said during her farewell address. “I came to America in 1991 – 30 years ago. I have been a citizen for more than 17 years. I just want to share with you, this is the greatest country. We have the best constitution in the world. This is the best country, even though it’s not perfect.”

Members of the council convened into a closed executive session following their now-former colleague’s address, during which they appointed Councilwoman Maria Tu as the new deputy mayor pro tem and reinstated Prince as mayor pro tem.

Both appointments were affirmatively voted by the council unanimously, including by Tu’s deputy mayor pro tem predecessor, Councilman Anthony Ricciardelli.

“I don’t think that I can do any better than my predecessor,” Tu humbly said, to which Ricciardelli responded in jest, “Ah, you’ll do better.”

“We look forward to your leadership, and thank you so much,” Muns said to the new appointees.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments