Edited at 8:11 p.m. - An earlier version of this story said that Prince was leading Adcock by 15.92%. Aggregated Collin and Denton County vote totals show that she is actually leading him by 15.49%.
With early vote totals now calculated, Plano Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince of Place 4 currently has a 15.49% lead against opponent Justin Adcock in the city’s 2021 runoff election.
Place 7 candidate Julie Holmer is also maintaining a considerable lead against her challenger, Chris Robertson, albeit by a slightly smaller 10.74% margin.
Place 4
Kayci Prince (57.74% / 9,050)
Justin Adcock (42.25% / 6,621)
Place 7
Julie Holmer (55.07% / 8,623)
Chris Robertson (44.92% / 7,033)
This story is developing. Accumulated totals can be found here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.