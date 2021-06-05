Plano runoff
Edited at 8:11 p.m. - An earlier version of this story said that Prince was leading Adcock by 15.92%. Aggregated Collin and Denton County vote totals show that she is actually leading him by 15.49%.

With early vote totals now calculated, Plano Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince of Place 4 currently has a 15.49% lead against opponent Justin Adcock in the city’s 2021 runoff election.

Place 7 candidate Julie Holmer is also maintaining a considerable lead against her challenger, Chris Robertson, albeit by a slightly smaller 10.74% margin.

Place 4

Kayci Prince (57.74% / 9,050)

Justin Adcock (42.25% / 6,621)

Place 7

Julie Holmer (55.07% / 8,623)

Chris Robertson (44.92% / 7,033)

This story is developing. Accumulated totals can be found here

