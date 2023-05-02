A planned development intended to redevelop the Fry’s lot off Plano Parkway and Executive Drive in Plano was denied in a 4-3 vote Monday evening by the Plano Planning & Zoning Commission.
The developer, Bay West Development, proposed bringing 501 apartment units, 33 townhomes and 70,000 square feet of commercial use to the property. The proposed commercial use, according to the applicant’s plan, includes office space and a 100-key hotel. The proposed redevelopment also aims to provide residents easy access to the Richardson DART station and restaurants within Richardson’s City Line district.
The phases would entail residential development in phase one, then the office space and hotel in phase two. Due to issues around phasing and noise concerns, the item was tabled in March. To address the noise concerns, the applicant increased the setback from President George Bush Turnpike to 435 feet and proposed temporary green buffers until the hotel and office space were constructed.
Senior Planner Donna Sepulvado said the issues with the proposed development include nonconformity with the comprehensive plan and with the city’s environmental health policies. Additionally, zoning to the north, west and south are not compatible with residential zoning, Sepulvado said.
Some of the commissioners expressed concern regarding particulates from traffic-related pollution.
The applicant, Brian Wolf, said particulates should not be an issue with the increased setback and ventilation the developer can install. While the proposed development exceeded the desired 65 decibel cap for residential, Wolf said Bay West had developed mixed uses all over the country and have been able to work with other cities on noise mitigation. Additionally, Wolf said the residential component would provide a demand for commercial uses, like redevelopment around US-75 and the President George Bush Turnpike, as well as drive traffic to currently struggling businesses.
Planning and Zoning commissioners spoke against the development due to the elevated noise. However, Commissioner Bill Isle said that if the city allowed residential at Legacy West – which is close to Highway 121 and the Dallas North Tollway – then the commission should allow some leniency to the proposed development, which has a larger setback. Board Chair David Downs agreed, saying that the city should be fair to all developers.
Downs said he was encouraged by the opportunity the planned development could bring. Commissioner J. Michael Brounoff said he was in favor of sticking to the comprehensive plan and waiting for another developer to possibly bring something better.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
