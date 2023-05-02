Fry's.jpg

The proposed development would bring in 501 apartment units and 33 single family town homes, as well as a hotel and office space. 

 Bay West Development

A planned development intended to redevelop the Fry’s lot off Plano Parkway and Executive Drive in Plano was denied in a 4-3 vote Monday evening by the Plano Planning & Zoning Commission.

The developer, Bay West Development, proposed bringing 501 apartment units, 33 townhomes and 70,000 square feet of commercial use to the property. The proposed commercial use, according to the applicant’s plan, includes office space and a 100-key hotel. The proposed redevelopment also aims to provide residents easy access to the Richardson DART station and restaurants within Richardson’s City Line district.

