The Eastern District of Texas announced in a Thursday press conference that over 100 suspects were indicted by a grand jury recently for taking part in what authorities have identified as an international cell phone trafficking conspiracy.
Prosecutors and law enforcement agencies contend that a syndicate of criminals conspired together to steal electronic devices through fraud or coercion and exported these items to overseas locations such as Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates.
“For the past year, federal, state and local law enforcement has teamed up to investigate the trafficking of stolen, high-value electronic items in the Dallas area,” said acting United States Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei to reporters. “It’s believed that the total amount of loss attributed to these defendants is at least $42 million, but the numbers are ongoing and we’re looking into it.”
Some of the defendants allegedly conducted “takeover-style robberies” in AT&T and Verizon stores in North Texas cities such as Dallas, Garland, Corinth and Flower Mound. Authorities attribute over $520,000 in lost inventory to this string of alleged robberies.
The indictment also claims a fraudulent purchase of electronic devices were conducted at the Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony, only for a second attempted fraudulent purchase at the same location to be thwarted by the retailer’s security the following day.
Other fraudulent criminal transactions were alleged in the indictment, including those at Walmart locations in Lewisville and Carrollton on the part of a single store employee. Other businesses that were allegedly defrauded include an AT&T store in Frisco and Verizon stores in Frisco and Prosper.
Prosecutors further claim that electronic devices acquired through such means were shipped internationally from FedEx Office locations in Plano and Allen.
As a result of the indictment, a criminal forfeiture was conducted wherein authorities seized houses in the 600 block of Golden Bell Lane and the 5000 block of Albatross Drive in Plano.
Persons and entities implicated in the electronic trafficking ring include those based in Coppell, Richardson, Allen, Plano, Carrollton, Frisco, Rowlett and Mesquite. So far, 73 of the defendants were arrested.
