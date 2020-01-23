Public schools across Texas will hold the first Holocaust Remembrance Week starting Monday Jan. 27. Over the summer, Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 1828 into law after Texas Senator José Menéndez authored the bill during the 86th Legislative Session.
The bill was introduced after residents of San Antonio grew concerned over data showing a low understanding by students of the Holocaust and the rise of anti-Semitic acts in the U.S, according to a release.
In an announcement, Plano ISD stated, “The observance provides students with the opportunity to better recognize and uphold the values of tolerance and diversity helping to prevent future atrocities.”
The bill calls for an age-appropriate instruction within a curriculum decided by independent districts. During the week of Jan. 27-31, Plano ISD students in elementary and secondary school will learn about the history and lessons learned from the Holocaust.
SB 1828 writes the materials used in class will be approved or developed by the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission.
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission encourage school districts to refrain from explicit instruction on the Holocaust before sixth grade, according to Plano ISD. Middle schools may also use broader themes to cover the instructions.
In the original bill, Menéndez wrote, “To educate students about the Holocaust and inspire in students a sense of responsibility to recognize and uphold human value and to prevent future atrocities, the governor shall designate a week to be known as Holocaust Remembrance Week in public schools.”
Collin College will host the photographic exhibition SHOA: How was it Humanly Possible? Wednesday, Jan. 29-Feb. 28 at its Preston Ridge Campus, 9700 Wade Blvd in Frisco.
The exhibition canvasses major historical aspects of the Holocaust, from Jewish life in pre-Holocaust Europe to the liberation of Nazi concentration and extermination camps across the continent, and the survivors’ return to life, according to a release. Exhibit panels include explanatory texts, interspersed with personal stories of the victims, quotes, original photographs, and images of relevant artifacts.
Click HERE for information about the exhibit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.