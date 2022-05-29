Paul McNulty was sworn in as the new Chief Municipal Judge of Plano on Monday, and he will assume the post on June 4.
Previously a Senior Associate Municipal Judge for the city, McNulty’s appointment comes after the retirement of his predecessor and colleague, Judge Don Stevenson.
Before his first term under this title began, he participated in a brief Q&A with the Plano Star Courier.
How did you get into the legal profession?
I had an uncle who was a lawyer. He set kind of an example for me.
I met a lot of people who were lawyers during my college career I was very impressed with, and I just thought that it was something that I would be very interested in. Litigation, primarily, and that’s basically what I got into.
What brought you to the city of Plano?
I had practiced from 1987 to approximately 2007 and did a lot of different things: did criminal law, did a lot of family law…
I did very, very little municipal work – that’s not by choice, it’s just what came in the door as a sole practitioner for the last 17 years before I came here. It’s basically, you take what you can get that comes in the door that’s going to pay your bills.
I had a very good sole practice, [but] you get an epiphany moment in your life where it’s just not about stuff, it’s not about money… it’s about making yourself happy. I was working 60-70 hours a week, working weekends on my own, and it just wasn’t fun anymore.
I wanted to do something that was a new challenge, and most lawyers want to be a judge as their legal career progresses.
This opportunity came up. I got a phone call from a friend who was an on-call magistrate here in Plano, and he suggested that I apply for the position that was opened up. I had already known Don Stevenson, so I contacted him, and he encouraged me to apply for it, and the rest is history.
That was in 2007 of October.
Besides having to be versed in other parts of law, are there any other differences in the daily routine of a judge compared to that of a lawyer?
Yes! You’re not taking nearly as much work home after work, and you’re not taking nearly as much work home on weekends. It frees you up a lot more.
After working like I did for so long, I started my legal career with Vinson & Elkins [LLP], which is a mega-firm, and it’s nothing but work. They tell you [that] you can have as much vacation as you can take. That’s a great draw when they first get you in the door, and then once you’re in the door, you don’t have the opportunity to take any vacation.
What message do you have for the people of Plano as they read this story?
Well, Don Stevenson is a very hard act to follow. I don’t see anybody improving on what he’s done here.
Don basically carried us through the COVID pandemic at the court. Fortunately, that seems to be lightening up, and it’s just a matter of getting back to normal and trying to get back to normal 100%. I see that as my function, [as well as] staying the course that Don has set.
As I joke with him all the time, “I’ll try not to burn the building down.”
How do you want residents to remember you?
I want them to remember me as being someone who is fair, someone who treats everyone the same. I’m a hard worker; I’ve put the time in, and I’ve done that for the last 15 years here. Lord knows I did it for the 17 years I was a sole practitioner. I don’t know anything differently.
I started working when I was 16-years-old sweeping the floor in a dress factory.
I basically never stopped working. I worked my way through college and law school. I don’t know any other thing to do – I just know it was engrained in me.
