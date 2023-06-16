The city of Plano is seeing a near 15% increase in sales tax revenue compared to last year.
At a Monday city council meeting, Finance Director Denise Tacke presented a snapshot of Plano’s budget as of March.
Six months into the fiscal year, Tacke reported that the city has received $240.1 million in its general fund, making up around 77.7% of the general fund’s annual budget. According to Tacke, this is a $11 million increase from last year. Tacke said this is partially due to higher property values, a $7.1 million increase in sales tax, more building permit sales and other factors. Expenditure was $157.1 million, which is 52.3% of what’s budgeted for the general fund. This is a $11.7 million increase from last year. Tacke credited this increase to higher wages for personnel, higher cost of supplies and higher costs for contracts.
Plano’s general fund balance increased by $62 million, Tacke said.
Plano’s water and sewer revenues also increased with a $91 million revenue and $70 million expenditure.
Between December and March, Tacke said property values and home sales are on the rise. While sitting at a median asking price of $480,000, Plano homes have since increased to a $500,000 median asking price.
Between December and March, unemployment was on a steady rise from around 3% to almost 4% in Plano before capping in February and declining in March.
City council member Anthony Ricciardelli asked Taacke the cause for the increased unemployment. She said that it was not due to any one factor. However, Plano has remained lower than national, state and regional unemployment averages.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
