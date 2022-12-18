Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Dec. 18:
The Dreidel Race
The Dreidel Race proudly presents a community-wide festival of lights 5K & 1M fun run. Gather your friends and family, or just bring yourself, for this one-of-a-kind holiday tradition from 6 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at Red Tail Pavilion as we lace up for latkes and get ready to run, walk, and spin our way to the finish line.
More information at runsignup.com/Race/Info/TX/Plano/TheDreidelRace2
Lights on the Farm
Come out to Plano’s Heritage Farmstead from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 21-23 for a dazzling display of holiday lights.
The all-outdoor event features a quarter-mile trail through the property showcasing stunning holiday light creations and animated displays crafted by First Choice Lights. This is the perfect event to enjoy a new family tradition and experience holiday cheer. Guests will enjoy a 20-foot Christmas tree, tasty treats such as hot cocoa, kettle corn and make your own s’mores. There’s even a chance to visit with Santa and take a photo in Santa’s farmshop.
Home for the Holidays
Come out to Christ United Methodist Church for a performance by the Plano Symphony Orchestra at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
“Home for the Holidays” includes seasonal favorites, the ever-popular audience sing-along, humor, and even a few surprises! Joining the PSO will be Fela (Héctor’s niece) and the Plano Civic Chorus. Fela, a singer and actress, came to prominence performing alongside Mexican superstar Alejandro Fernández. She later led Big Band Jazz de México and starred as Nala in the Mexican production of Disney’s The Lion King.
A very electric Christmas
Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas” is coming to Courtyard Theater from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.
Follow the story of a young bird, named Max and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole…his adventure begins!
Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettia’s, light up the stage in Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas.
Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits, including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky.
Lightwire Theater is internationally recognized for their electroluminescent artistry, poignant story telling and performs in complete darkness.
Brighten your holidays this season with Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas.
Red Tent Farmers Market
Come out and visit the Red Tent Farmer’s Market Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to buy locally grown produce and other goods at a in the parking lot off Chapel Hill and West Plano Parkway.
The farmer’s market is run by Red Tent Markets. Over 30 vendors will be in attendance. Some of the items that will be for sale include: local produce, baked goods, handmade artisan goods, grass fed beef, farm fresh eggs, honey, salsa, plants, and sweet treats.
