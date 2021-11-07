Yella Beezy

Markies Deandre Conway, known professionally as "Yella Beezy"

 Courtesy of Collin County Sheriff's Office

The Plano Police Department arrested a rapper Friday afternoon, authorities announced on Friday.

According to police, 30-year-old Markies Deandre Conway – who performs under the stage name “Yella Beezy” – was arrested at approximately 1 p.m. on charges of on charges of child endangerment, sexual assault and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

“The [unlawful carrying of a weapon] and the child endangerment was a result of circumstances surrounding the arrest,” Plano police spokesperson Andrae Smith said, adding that a warrant was written for the sexual assault arrest amid an investigation from the police department’s Crimes Against Persons (CAPers) division.

He was held in Collin County Jail in lieu of a $57,500 bond, Collin County Sheriff’s Office records show. As of Friday, an attorney of record is not documented.

