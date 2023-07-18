Reata Pharmaceuticals, a leading pharmaceutical company, is gearing up to relocate its headquarters to the 20-story, 327,000-square-foot office building situated at 6100 Legacy Drive in the Legacy business complex in West Plano.
Initially intended as Reata Pharmaceuticals' headquarters upon completion, the move was postponed due to pandemic-related challenges and delayed drug approvals. However, with recent advancements in developing treatments for kidney disorders and securing approval for a novel drug addressing a rare neuromuscular disease, the company is now ready to make the transition.
Constructed by Trammell Crow, the glass-clad tower at 6100 Legacy Drive marks the first phase of a comprehensive four-tower development spanning 18 acres at the intersection of Legacy Drive and Communications Parkway. This prime location places Reata Pharmaceuticals in an area adjacent to the $3 billion Legacy West development, offering an array of shops, restaurants, and a luxury hotel.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, under the leadership of CEO J. Warren Huff, has been operating from smaller offices throughout the city during the interim period. However, with their recent achievements and the forthcoming move, the company is poised to establish its presence in the state-of-the-art high-rise, providing them with a conducive environment to further advance their groundbreaking pharmaceutical research and development.
