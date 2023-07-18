Pipette adding fluid to one of several test tubes .medical glassware

Reata Pharmaceuticals, a leading pharmaceutical company, is gearing up to relocate its headquarters to the 20-story, 327,000-square-foot office building situated at 6100 Legacy Drive in the Legacy business complex in West Plano.

Initially intended as Reata Pharmaceuticals' headquarters upon completion, the move was postponed due to pandemic-related challenges and delayed drug approvals. However, with recent advancements in developing treatments for kidney disorders and securing approval for a novel drug addressing a rare neuromuscular disease, the company is now ready to make the transition.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments