The Plano ISD Board of Trustees and Plano City Council convened for a special joint session Thursday evening to discuss, among other things, the financial impact the district’s attendance credit program has on the Plano community.
Texas School Coalition Executive Director Christy Rome gave a presentation to the joint bodies about the financial implications of this program, often referred to as “recapture” or “Robin Hood.”
Under recapture, school districts use property tax revenue to purchase attendance credits from state authorities, who in turn allocate the funds to poorer school districts.
“In Plano, you have a little bit [of a] different pattern [than that statewide],” Rome explained.
While other districts have seen reduced recapture due to an increase in student body and/or decrease in total assessed property values, Rome said Plano ISD has lost students and simultaneously seen increased property values over the past few years, thereby making the district subject to higher recapture payments.
One of many suggestions she made to mitigate this problem is to make an adjustment for area cost of living in the school finance formulas given that Plano’s cost of living exceeds those of most recapture districts.
Rome added that Plano ISD is projected to pay $2.4 billion in recapture payments between 1994 and 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.