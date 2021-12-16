Plano’s campaign contribution-based recusal ordinance will remain in effect as originally codified when it passed in December 2020.
Under this law, members of Plano City Council must recuse themselves of any vote that is of interest to campaign donors who donate more than $1,000 to their campaign.
In a Monday meeting, the council considered an addendum to this ordinance that would limit the effectiveness of these conflicts of interest to two years after the contribution is made. If enacted, the bill would also permit otherwise recused votes if a recusal impedes the ability for council to establish a quorum. In such an event, the council member is required to disclose the nature of the conflict of interest on the record before the vote.
Deputy mayor pro tem Maria Tu has argued that this ordinance has “no teeth."
“The teeth that everyone talks about (…) is the teeth that we saw in the past where council members in other cities did something that was unethical and immoral and improper and illegal and state and federal law changed their path,” said Councilman Rick Grady. “That’s the teeth in anything: the state and federal law. We don’t have to write state law from this dais.”
Much of the debate surrounding the ordinance hinged on the timeframe of its effectiveness. Councilman Anthony Ricciardelli expressed support for “wiping the slate clean” each time a candidate files for reelection, but questions were raised at the prospect of extending the ordinance’s effectiveness from two years to four years.
Councilwoman Julie Holmer, who was elected in a special election cycle this year and is therefore serving a two-year term, expressed concern that a four-year window would adversely affect the campaigns of any candidate who wins a special election.
“If someone runs against me, they’re getting to start fresh and go after their contacts and get $1,000 whereas the people that have supported me that could maybe afford that (…) decide not to just in case something comes up, they don’t want to be in that position,” said Holmer to Plano Star Courier on Thursday afternoon.
After discussion surrounding enforcement and time limits concluded, the council voted 5-3 against a motion enacting a four-year recusal window. Councilmen Ricciardelli, Shelby Williams and Rick Smith were the dissenting votes.
Former Councilwoman Lily Bao expressed support of the ordinance’s original language. Along with Smith, Bao was one of the December 2020 law’s cosponsors.
“This ordinance does not prevent any candidate [from receiving] contributions – it just enables you to receive them with a clean hand and a clean heart,” Bao said during the Monday meeting’s public comment period.
