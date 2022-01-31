PMSIP 2022 registration

Plano City Council officials join celebratory parade marking the end of the 2021 Plano Mayor's Summer Internship Program. 

 Garrett Gravley / staff photo

Registration for the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program is opening tomorrow and will continue through March 1, or until 400 applications are received.

The program will take place from June 6 to July 29.

Under PMSIP, Plano ISD students are connected with businesses and nonprofits for paid internships that are conducted remotely and in-person. Students who register must be juniors or seniors at Plano ISD and live in the city of Plano.

Started by former Mayor Harry LaRosiliere in 2014, PMSIP has had over 600 Plano ISD students intern for public sector entities such as Plano ISD, as well as private corporations such as JPMorgan Chase, NTT Data Services, Boeing, Frito-Lay, Capital One and Oncor Energy. Each year, interns work 20-40 hours per week and get paid a minimum of $10 per hour.

