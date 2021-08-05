A new study has found that 11% of households in Denton County and 12% in Collin County are delinquent on rent payments and are thus at risk of eviction.
“Americans are catastrophically delinquent on rent due to the impacts of COVID-19,” said nonprofit Surgo Ventures in its online preface for the data. “To prevent a housing crisis as the national moratorium on evictions is lifted, decision-makers and advocacy organizations need to take proactive action to support our neighbors in need. With every wave released of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, our county-level rental arrears estimates keep a pulse on the number of renters affected and debt owed to provide a precision response to equitable housing recovery.”
In Denton County, over 11,400 households account for over $51 million in unpaid rent, with an average of $4,550 owed per household. Despite both counties having a roughly proportional delinquency in rent, Collin County’s data is more disparate, as over 14,000 households account for over $68 million in unpaid rent, causing the average household to owe, on average, over $4,800 each.
Recent developments on the state and federal level could potentially give relief to renters at risk of eviction. Just as it was set to expire in late July, the Texas Supreme Court extended the Texas Eviction Diversion Program to Oct. 1 with help from federal CARES Act funding. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a national eviction moratorium that will last until Oct. 3, a move that has made the Biden administration the subject of litigation by groups representing landlords and property managers.
