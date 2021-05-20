Rep. Van Taylor of Plano was one of two House Republicans from Texas who approved legislation establishing an independent commission designed to investigate the violent insurrection that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The bill is now in the U.S. Senate, where 10 Republican-backed votes will be needed for passage.
Taylor’s congressional colleagues from surrounding districts – including Reps. Michael Burgess, Beth Van Duyne and Pat Fallon – were among the vast majority of Republican officials who voted against the prospective commission which, if established, would have the authority to issue subpoenas provided that they’re signed off by the chair and vice chair of the bipartisan, 10-member panel.
35 House Republicans in total voted in favor of the commission, with Taylor and Rep. Tony Gonzales of San Antonio being the only two from Texas. Former President Donald Trump urged members of Congress to defy the legislation, saying in a statement, "Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left."
Taylor defended his dissenting vote in a Thursday episode of The Mark Davis Show, whose host asked the Plano Congressman, “How in God’s name can you vote for it?”
“Look, I’m sick of the media taking the Democrats’ press releases and calling it news,” Taylor responded. “But there’s a lot of fault and a lot of answers we need about what [Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi and her team knew, when they knew it and why the Capitol was not secure.”
He continued, “Our best chance to get the answers America needs is through this bipartisan commission.”
Davis pressed Taylor on this stance in retorting, “I don’t want to say I don’t care, but [Pelosi’s potential culpability is] like, 500th on my list of stuff right now, and I’ll be damned if I’m going to hand this into the weaponized, malicious hands of the Democratic Party that you just described and hand them over this agenda because you know exactly what they’re going to do. It’s not worth it.”
Taylor repeated his earlier point in responding, “We want answers. We want to know what Nancy Pelosi knew, when she knew it and why her team failed to act and secure the Capitol.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.