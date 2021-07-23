Sitting outside the Interurban Railway Museum in the 900 block of East 15th Street in Downtown Plano is a train car that lived through both World Wars and multiple pandemics from the Spanish flu to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Often referred to as “Car 360,” this historic, cherry red car has become a significant Plano landmark since it was first donated to the city in 1985. Since then, the 110-year-old train car has been given historical marker status from the Texas Historical Commission and has been the subject of multiple restorations and repairs.
The latest restoration remains ongoing and has been in the works for about three or four months. According to Plano Parks and Recreation Senior Park Planner Liz Del Turco, the overhaul is expected to be complete next month.
“I would say they’re 80-85% done,” she said. “It’s been maintained pretty well, but the project is really addressing some minor exterior rust, some of it in the undercarriage.”
Also included in the project are window frame refurbishes, interior hardware replacement, interior wood repair, signage repair and a fresh coat of paint. While the car received its last paint job in 2011, a restoration of this scale has not happened since 2004.
“The car itself is an artifact in its own right [so] our goal is not to change it at all,” del Turco said.
Indeed, the preservation of an historical structure of this sort is a delicate endeavor, but del Turco and other city parks officials are confident that its original character will remain as intact as it was when it was first constructed in St. Louis, Missouri in 1911.
“[The car’s longevity is] a testimony to both their makers and to the people who they’ve served, so hopefully we’ll get another hundred years out of it,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.