In a search for ancestors, locating a gravestone is a good starting place. But in a city as old as Plano, some stones are not easily unearthed.
Gravestones from the city’s early days are sometimes unrecognizable due to weathering. Old Plano Cemetery houses gravestones dating back to 1881. That’s just 36 years after Texas became a state. Fortunately for history explorers, the Plano Conservancy takes responsibility for the rich history found behind cemetery gates.
Before gravestones were made of shiny granite, people in a hurry to bury their loved ones used whatever they could access. According to Conservancy Director Jeff Campbell, limestone, sandstone, marble, brownstone or even wood were common materials. The commonly used stones were not quite as durable as the granite used today.
“Marble was used by the higher classes. However marble and limestone inscriptions deteriorate and are hard to read over time,” he said.
Markers that call for repairs are generally visibly broken or leaning. But Campbell said there are other factors that determine a gravestone’s health.
“The most common thing is biological growth on gravestones,” he said. Mold, algae, and mildew are cleaned off with special chemicals to preserve the markers.
Algae and mold are not the only irritants of the gravestones. Campbell said a cemetery’s image can play a big part in how stones are treated.
“Also neglect is a big factor – when a cemetery has a dilapidated fence and is not properly mowed it leads to vandalism and even souvenir hunters,” he said.
“That’s why we encourage a good fence and mowing as the first steps in restoring a cemetery. Show people that this place matters.”
One of the perks of gravestone restoration is seeing descendants of those buried in Plano help out. In a workshop five years ago, Campbell said several family members cleaned off the markers of their ancestors in the Old Plano Cemetery and Davis Cemetery.
“You could sense the satisfaction and pride they took in cleaning their family stones.”
