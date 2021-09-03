A partial roof collapse at a strip mall in the Willow Bend area left a mattress store and emergency room impacted Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson from Plano Fire-Rescue confirmed.
The building comprises a Sleep Experts store and West Plano Emergency Room both located in the 2000 block of Dallas Parkway, near the road’s intersection with West Park Boulevard. No injuries were reported, as employees for West Plano Emergency Room evacuated and Sleep Experts was closed at the time of the collapse.
Electricity, water and gas were turned off in the building, and both businesses are temporarily closed until further notice.
“We regret to inform the public that our Plano facility will be temporarily closed until further notice while inspectors ensure there is no further damage from the neighboring storefront that would impact our commitment to exceptional care,” The Colony ER Hospital, which operates the West Plano Emergency Room, said in a Friday statement.
Sleep Experts is reportedly sending its Plano store employees to a nearby location in Frisco while the property remains closed. Likewise, the Colony ER Hospital is directing patients to its emergency rooms in The Colony and Coppell.
The cause of the structural collapse is unknown as of Friday.
