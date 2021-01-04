On Jan. 4 at approximately 7:23 a.m., Plano Police officers responded to a single vehicle traffic crash in the 3000 block of northwest Dallas Parkway. Upon arrival, officers observed a white Nissan Murano that had struck a tree.
After further investigation, it was determined the driver of the Nissan had been northbound on Dallas North Tollway at the Parker Road exit ramp at a high rate of speed. The driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on the side of the roadway. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by Plano Fire-Rescue personnel and transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver has been identified as 33-year-old Alayne Hawkins of Rowlett. Speed is a factor in this crash and intoxication is suspected with toxicology reports pending.
This investigation remains ongoing by the Plano Police Traffic Unit.
