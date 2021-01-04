On Jan. 4 at approximately 7:23 a.m., Plano Police officers responded to a single vehicle traffic crash in the 3000 block of northwest Dallas Parkway. Upon arrival, officers observed a white Nissan Murano that had struck a tree.

After further investigation, it was determined the driver of the Nissan had been northbound on Dallas North Tollway at the Parker Road exit ramp at a high rate of speed. The driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on the side of the roadway. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by Plano Fire-Rescue personnel and transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver has been identified as 33-year-old Alayne Hawkins of Rowlett. Speed is a factor in this crash and intoxication is suspected with toxicology reports pending.

This investigation remains ongoing by the Plano Police Traffic Unit.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments