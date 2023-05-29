Saint Andrew Methodist Church is on a mission to proactively address mental health awareness.
Beacon of Light is a mental health initiative started by the church to help Plano community members navigate their struggles through counseling and a recently launched podcast, among other avenues to help people in need of assistance.
“We started a little less than two years ago in response to several mental health crises before the pandemic. Our leadership said we cannot afford to keep playing defense,” Executive Director Doug Reed said. “We have to do something to address mental health in our church community and the broader community. Beacon of Light was born out of that.”
According to the Beacon of Light website, counseling services are provided with licensed, professional therapists that treat some of the most common mental health concerns.
All counseling services, delivered in partnership with The Center for Integrative Counseling, are provided confidentially at Beacon of Light’s offices, 5700 W. Plano Parkway, Suite 1600. Telehealth services are also available.
During Mental Health Awareness Month, Beacon of Light held its first special event on May 10 to discuss the organization’s services and struggles with transition and its impact on mental health.
“We believe churches are really on the front lines of mental health crises,” Reed said. “In many communities, people don't know where to go or where to turn. They turn to their church, and in many instances, that pastoral community does not have the education or experience to address mental health issues. They are not licensed clinicians. We want to provide churches with those tools to address mental health issues in the community.”
The organization also released its first podcast this month discussing the relationship of faith and mental health.
