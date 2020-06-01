The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has experienced a sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) of domestic wastewater from the 121 Force Main pipeline near the cul-de-sac of Cadbury Court, which is south of McDermott Road and west of Robinson Road in Plano, Texas.
The SSO occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, as a result of a contractor drilling piers to install a pedestrian bridge over the nearby creek.
The responsible contractor was not associated with NTMWD projects and was performing work for another entity. NTMWD personnel have stopped the overflow and are onsite to evaluate repair options. The discharge volume was approximately 450,000 gallons. The SSO traveled approximately 200 feet then entered White Rock Creek.
The SSO did not impact the NTMWD potable water system; drinking water delivered by NTMWD is safe for human use and consumption.
Initial assessments have identified an environmental impact, and all detectable downstream environmental impacts will be treated in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
The public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
NTMWD personnel have notified the appropriate local governmental officials, the TCEQ Regional Office, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department of this event. Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2 mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling. The water supplied by your local municipality, whether directly through your faucet or provided to a wholesale customer, is safe to drink and may be used for personal use.
