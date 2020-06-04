Dozens of community members gathered at Haggard Park and the city courthouse Wednesday afternoon to march and rally against police brutality.
Kristi Lara, an organizer at Our Revolution Texas, spoke to protesters at the park before the march.
“This is our civic duty – to stand up to injustice in this nation at this time,” she said. “We know police brutality has existed in this nation and in our county for decades if not centuries.”
Lara, a Collin County resident, was a national delegate for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in 2016.
“It is up to every single one of us to change the system. That means that we change the hands of power,” Lara said.
The group marched down 15th Street and circled the police department building. Gathering around the city courthouse, the activists chanted “black lives matter,” “get your knee off my neck,” and “I can’t breathe.”
Police officers were present and blocked off surrounding roads. Chief Ed Drain, Officer David Tilley, and others marched with the crowd.
Texas House District 67 candidate Tom Adair stood in the crowd and spoke. “We can't tolerate any more injustice. We can't tolerate any more inequality,” Adair said. “We can't tolerate any more deaths at the hands of police.”
Adair is running against incumbent Jeff Leach. Adair urged the protesters to vote. A community member set up a voter registration table in the crowd.
“Make your voice heard. But you need to keep it up,” he said. “If you don't keep it up and we have the same leaders, you are not going to get the change that you need.”
During an open mic opportunity, several activists stood before the crowd to recite poems and tell their stories.
A young protester performed a poem written by a friend. The piece addressed the injustices black men in America face. “Maybe they know the power that you really hold. That a black man can be president. That a black man can run his own bank. That a black man can make the world cry,” she said.
Between speakers, Lara told the crowd of its responsibility to vote in local elections. “When the county commissioners set the budget, what do we want from them?” she said.
Drain also spoke to the crowd. “We believe the same thing you do,” Drain said.
According to the department, Plano police have specific policies in place to prevent law enforcement from using excessive force. In a speech, Drain said the policies are “to make sure that people are not dying with our knee on their neck,” in reference to the death of George Floyd.
Donovan, 16, was one of the first to join in on the open mic. In a short speech, the student said, “The thing that hurts the most is the way I have to act around the police.”
Donovan said he distanced himself from old friends following the reactions to the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
“They can’t stand for me, I can’t stand for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.