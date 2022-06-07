In celebration of Great Outdoors Month and National Trails Day on June 4, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the national recreation trail designation of Plano’s Bob Woodruff Park and Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve Trails. The trails join Plano’s Bluebonnet and Chisholm trails as part of the National Trails System.
The National Trails System is a network of more than 1,300 existing national recreation trails, which can be found in every U.S. state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
“The National Trails System, which includes national scenic, historic and recreation trails, offers an abundance of opportunities to experience the breathtaking landscapes of our country, all while supporting outdoor recreation activities and boosting local economies,” said Secretary Haaland. “These new trails will help expand community connections to green spaces where children can play, families can connect, and a love and appreciation for the outdoors can be nurtured.”
The concrete nature trails at Bob Woodruff Park and Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve consist of 9.9 miles of continuous trail connecting two adjacent parks encompassing a total of 1,100 acres. Functioning as part of a regional trail network, the multi-use trails provide easy access to a number of public facilities including pavilions with cooking grills, a playground, a sand volleyball court, restrooms, an amphitheater, a recreation center, a dog park, two man-made lakes, soft-surface trails, a treetop adventure course, a nature and retreat center, and ample parking.
“National recreation trails are community-based pathways that provide quick, easy and affordable access to the benefits of spending time outdoors,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “They are sources of civic pride that support options for recreation and alternative means of transportation.”
National recreation trails are jointly coordinated and administered by the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service, in conjunction with a number of federal and nonprofit partners.
Plano’s trail system contributes to the excellent way we live, work and play in Plano, whether you use it for commuting or recreation and whether you walk, bike or run! For more information about Plano’s park and trail system, please visit www.planoparks.org.
