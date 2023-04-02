From selling goods out of their home to establishing a brick and mortar retail space, the Ford family is now one of three African-American-owned businesses in Downtown Plano.
Since moving to Texas eight years ago, former pastors Kevin and his wife, Candace, began selling their baked goods. As they expanded their business, the Fords began selling through a local coffee shop, farmers markets, trade shows and more.
As the couple's sales expanded, Kevin decided to choose a name that encompassed the wide range of products he was able to offer. It was then he remembered the affectionate phrase Candace would sometimes ask him, “tell me something sweet.”
“We were trying to get out there and see how many people liked the product, what they thought of it, and it's the culmination of years of baking and being raised in a home of good baking and good baking,” Kevin said. “From that background, I knew what good baking and good food tasted like. I also knew what bad tastes like too. We started with that premise.”
As Tell Me Something Sweet expanded, Kevin and Candace began looking downtown, where they settled in their new location on 15th Street in downtown Plano October 1.
Kevin's baking journey started with his grandmother.
“It wasn't voluntary,” he said. “Pound cake was always my favorite dessert. My grandmother was a very good baker and a good cook. She passed it onto my mother.”
One of his favorite cakes his mother ever baked is a very traditional yellow cake with chocolate frosting, which he would ask for every birthday. His favorite dessert was also his grandmother’s pound cakes.
One day, as a child, Kevin had asked his mother to make a pound cake. She tasked Kevin with making his own. With the help of a cookbook recipe and his grandmother’s tips, he made his first pound cake.
“I got all my ingredients together like I saw them do because everything was made from scratch,” he said. “I got my flour, my sugar, my butter and everything else.”
His grandmother stood beside Kevin at the mixer and walked him through the process of making it correctly.
“She told me everything to look for, how long to blend the butter and sugar, cream it a little more, when you get to the flour don't mix it in too long, or the cake will be tough,” Ford said. “She gave me all of these little tips, so the pound cake came out perfectly.”
Soon, Ford expanded to baking pies, muffins, scones and more.
“I tell people about 30 pounds later, I was hooked,” he said.
Since opening, Ford says the most rewarding part about opening the brick and mortar location in Plano is working with his family.
“My daughter likes to decorate cakes, so she's getting up to speed on that end,” Kevin said. “My son helps with the retail and delivery. My wife also helps bake and does all the administration. That's been one of the most rewarding things — to do together.”
Ford also highlights the importance of being one of three Black-owned businesses in Plano.
“To be an African American man, having other African American men come in and say thank you for starting this business, because it probably mirrors things they would want to do but have not done or don't see how they can do,” he said. “That has been quite rewarding.”
Since opening, the business has had its ups and downs, with more expenses coming in than anticipated, Ford said.
“This is our first retail location,” Ford said. “We didn't start this based on a big bank account. I didn't have a wealthy endowment from family. We started on our own, doing the best we could do, so now we're at a point where we need some serious help to keep these doors open.”
In addition to staying faithful, the Ford family has also looked at partnering with other local businesses and Plano ISD to keep their doors open.
“I am a man of faith,” Ford said. “My thoughts were to see what we can do.”
One of the bakery’s business partners is BAR-Ranch, who sells Tell Me Something Sweet’s baked goods.
“People come in here, and many times they are overtaken by the smell,” Ford said. “They come in and say they had to come in because it smells so good.”
Kevin prides his family on the fact that them aim to build relationships with their community.
“People say it feels like home,” he said. “One person came in, and she said it smells happy in here. She said it's a very warm and inviting atmosphere.”
Kevin said Tell Me Something Sweet aims to keep an inviting atmosphere.
“We're trying to build relationships where people are taken back to a place of good memories," he said. "Many times as children, you had that grandmother, that aunt or even that uncle that baked or cooked well. If we can be that kind of impetus to take people back and remind them, that's something we would like to do.”
Tell Me Something Sweet is located at 930 E 15th St #200.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.