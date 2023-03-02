Plano ISD is working to retain and attract more teachers as an educator shortage across Texas continues to grow.
At a Feb. 21 Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, trustee Nancy Humphrey proposed that the district advocate for funding to promote growth in the teacher workforce through an alternative certification program as well as proposed stipends to incentivize students to become student teachers and for teachers to mentor emerging educators.
Plano ISD is currently experiencing 34 unfilled certified positions and 152 vacant certified positions filled with long-term substitutes.
Additionally, trustees discussed halting the 15% penalty for hiring retirees for the next four years to help garner more teachers.
In addition to legislative advocacy, the district has employed other methods to help retain its teachers.
It has increased substitute rates in 2022, with support staff and teacher rates increasing to $20; passed a 4% raise this year with a $1,000 retention stipend, increased medical contribution $15 to $315, and increased bilingual/sped structured stipends and purposed a 3% general raise for 2023-24, $15 minimum wage, and additional stipend increases.
Plano ISD also has a IWU/Teachworthy program serving as a “Grow Your Own” pathway encouraging Plano graduates and support staff to become teachers through tailored learning and clinical experiences.
“Our intention is to soft-launch this program with a pilot group in the fall of 2023,” Plano ISD Deputy Superintendent of HR Chris Lillie said. “The program is available to anyone who has a minimum length of services with Plano ISD. Those who served in the military are welcomed and encouraged to begin employment with Plano ISD and apply for the program when eligible. We are still working on the details, candidates will be hired as an “associate teacher” and are supported by an associate teacher advisor/teacher of record until they have a Statement of Eligibility (SOE) with the necessary certifications for the teaching position.”
This will be in addition to the district’s current alternative certification pathway implemented last year. This pathway provides a financial incentive for Plano ISD’s support staff to pursue their alternative certification.
The Plano ISD Pathway to Teacher Certification program aims to recruit Plano ISD support staff and substitutes to facilitate the process of becoming a classroom teacher. Through a partnership with Teachworthy and Indiana Wesleyan University, program candidates will begin an expedited pathway to a college degree and teacher certification.
“Ideal candidates for this program are employees who aspire to a classroom teaching position, but who do not currently hold a bachelor's degree,” Lillie said. “They may be working as campus support staff, district support staff, auxiliary services, employee childcare, PASAR, or as a substitute teacher. Employees who hold a degree conferred outside of the United States may also be eligible.”
