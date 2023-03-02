Plano isd.jpg
Plano ISD is working to retain and attract more teachers as an educator shortage across Texas continues to grow.

At a Feb. 21 Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, trustee Nancy Humphrey proposed that the district advocate for funding to promote growth in the teacher workforce through an alternative certification program as well as proposed stipends to incentivize students to become student teachers and for teachers to mentor emerging educators.

