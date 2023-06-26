Profile.jpg

Nestled on the intersection of Independence Parkway and Parker Road, commuters may have seen longtime ice cream manufacturer Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream. For over 30 years, Henry Gentry has supplied local restaurants, provided refuge for residents from the summer heat and given Plano first graders memorable field trips, as he explains his process for making ice cream.

Tell our readers about yourself.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments