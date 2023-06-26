Nestled on the intersection of Independence Parkway and Parker Road, commuters may have seen longtime ice cream manufacturer Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream. For over 30 years, Henry Gentry has supplied local restaurants, provided refuge for residents from the summer heat and given Plano first graders memorable field trips, as he explains his process for making ice cream.
Tell our readers about yourself.
I have lived in Plano and watched it grow. It’s just fantastic. Many memorable people helped me along the way because they believed in my employees and me. Henry's Homemade Ice Cream is manufactured in small batches of ice cream. Mass produced ice creams are made in 50,000-plus gallon batches. Henry's is made in 9.5 gallon batches, controlling the quality. Our motto is "Ice Cream Makes You Pretty."
How did you start Henry’s Ice Cream?
I started in the ice cream business in Philadelphia in 1986 with my father whose name is also Henry. I wanted to manufacture fun, flavorful ice creams. Most ice creams in 1986 were mass produced for everyone. Chefs, in restaurants, had no choice. I figured that if I asked a chef what flavor they wanted me to manufacture, this would please them, and I could create a business. It worked!
How long have you been in Plano?
I moved to Plano in 1992 to create Henry's Homemade Ice Cream because there were so many entrepreneurial restaurants, and the weather was hot. All these pre-Henry years, the chefs were given a short list of available flavors. But now, I present them with an unlimited list with thousands of flavors! Currently, we manufacture for over 800 restaurants.
What’s most rewarding about operating Henry’s
It is a rewarding career. To satisfy the Texas restaurant industry with a niche product and have fun while doing it.
How does it feel being a part of the community for over 30 years?
Every morning, I get up and arrive at Henry's Ice Cream at about 3:30 a.m.
I taste the ice cream, and I am ready. I have grown the business in Plano, as Plano has grown. I am happy that my community recognizes that my employees and I do a great job every day. We have earned their trust for 37 years. It feels great that we can compete against all the big companies, because our customers and fans choose us on a daily basis. The memory of great ice cream is in the product — not on the TV screen. Over the years, we have won every award in the national ice cream industry. We have also won Small Business of the Year.
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
My favorite flavor is cinnamon.
What do you feel is the key to your success?
I think that the secret to success is to get up one hour earlier than your competition and to return every phone call and email. It is my job. I also give the chefs a great product and deliver great service. Chefs work hard and are faced with countless problems that go unseen. Hug a Chef and hug the ice cream man!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
