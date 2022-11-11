For 25 years, New Friends New Life has helped advocate for and empower women who have emerged from human trafficking across North Texas.
Through case management, teaching life skills, legal assistance and outreach, CEO Bianca Davis has helped lead a charge in shifting the narrative of women and girls trafficked while engaging boys and girls to prevent the growth of trafficking among younger generations.
Part of the outreach is a monthly tour around the Dallas area, showing areas where trafficking has taken place. Areas including the 7100 Block of Cloverhaven Way, where Johnta Deshun Silverburg operated a brothel, in addition to an apartment in the 6400 block of Ohio Drive; a restaurant in the 13400 block of T I Blvd in Dallas and the Westin Hotel in Park Central, where a Fairview man assisted in the capture of a small trafficking ring.
“It really is designed to dispel the myths we have about trafficking and how it happens,” Davis said. “A lot of times, when we think of trafficking, we think of a white van in a parking lot and trying to avoid a kidnapping. In most of the trafficking cases, the trafficker is not a total stranger to the person. This is a person who has shown up in a girl's life to meet a very real need she has, whether it be money, love, acceptance or anything else.”
The tours are conducted by Matt Osborne, Men's Advocacy Group liaison and former CIA agent, and National Conference Director Susan McKelvy.
A large part of New Friends New Life is taking the stigma off of the women who are exploited by trafficking, Davis said. Instead, volunteers and New Friends New Life staff members focus on working with women and girls as young as 12 years old to help meet their needs in a healthy way, while reaching out to boys and young men to help them understand the importance of respecting women and enlighten them to the truth about exploitation in the sex industry.
Around holidays, male volunteers will bring gifts or prepare a dinner for the women being served by New Friends New Life and celebrate with them.
“Our women always say that we've never had an interaction where it's something for nothing,” Davis said. “Every man they met has demanded something. This is so healing for them. Having men involved in the solution is the only way we'll turn the table and change the conversation around this group.”
Davis said each night, over 400 girls and women are trafficked in Dallas. Each year, New Friends New Life helps around 350 women and girls emerge from trafficking, able to rebuild their lives.
Each day, the organization holds sessions for 15-20 women. At the end of the four-phase program, the women served are given a graduation ceremony to celebrate their achievement.
Those who wish to learn more about New Friends New Life or in need of resources can call (214) 965-0935 or visit newfriendsnewlife.org
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
