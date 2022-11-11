New Friends New Life.jpg

During a monthly bus tour, Matt Osborne talks about how the case of Johnta Deshun Silverburg of Plano as an example of trafficking existing in seemingly safe parts of the city.

 Winston Henvey

For 25 years, New Friends New Life has helped advocate for and empower women who have emerged from human trafficking across North Texas.

Through case management, teaching life skills, legal assistance and outreach, CEO Bianca Davis has helped lead a charge in shifting the narrative of women and girls trafficked while engaging boys and girls to prevent the growth of trafficking among younger generations.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments