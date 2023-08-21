Moving from Ukraine to North Texas, Sofia Lykova has made it a mission to bring joy and make connections with coworkers and customers while working at Downtown Plano's 1418 coffeehouse. An avid lover of art, she hopes to pursue a career in the design industry.
Tell our readers about yourself
My name is Sofia, and I'm 21 years old. I just moved to the U.S. recently from Ukraine. I have a beautiful family. I love my siblings. I'm a believer. I love Jesus and go to church. I miss my friends from Ukraine a lot. I'm a designer. I studied design in an art academy back in Ukraine, then in Germany for some time. I've begun taking online classes here, but I'm not going to any school right now. I hope to work in the design field someday. Right now, I'm a barista working in a cool coffeeshop. I like this place.
How did you begin working at 1418?
On a Wednesday night, I was hanging out with my sister at 1418. We were talking in Ukrainian, and a guy who worked here came up to us and asked what language we were speaking. He was a Ukrainian guy as well. He offered me a job because they were hiring, and I took the job.
What is your role here?
My role is to be a welcoming barista, make some coffee and make people smile. I just started near the end of Spring. Sometimes I have ideas about improving some of the signs we have and other small design aspects. I started liking coffee more and understanding the process of making it. More than that I enjoy the people and community people here.
What's most rewarding about working here?
People become your friends and open up to you. I enjoy seeing our regulars and coworkers. It's an open, safe place for people.
What's your favorite drink on the menu?
My favorite drink is a cappuccino.
How long have you lived in the area?
I've been here for about a year and three weeks.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
I grew up in a beautiful village in Ukraine. It was a very picturesque, free and safe place for kids to play around. I spent a lot of time outside playing with other kids in the street. My favorite memory is to ride my bike to the river, by the woods and be very independent. I miss that freedom, because here, I can barely get anywhere on my bike.
What are your hobbies?
I used to hike a lot where we lived I would go out there, or I'd take a train to hike in the mountains. Another hobby was just doing all sorts of activities outside. I love being with people and spending time with people. Whatever we do in the community, like game nights or get together and have a cup of coffee. I enjoy that.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I try to be an open book. But I guess despite my being a smiley person, there was a lot of struggle from the time the war started to us moving.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
