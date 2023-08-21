Profile PSC.jpg

Moving from Ukraine to North Texas, Sofia Lykova has made it a mission to bring joy and make connections with coworkers and customers while working at Downtown Plano's 1418 coffeehouse. An avid lover of art, she hopes to pursue a career in the design industry.

Tell our readers about yourself


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

