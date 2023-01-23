Charlie Lin is a Plano resident and owner Churn and Bake, a new artisan creamery located at 2707 W 15th St suite C. His recipes tie in a variety of Asian flavors from his childhood, presenting them in a unique way.
Please tell our readers a little about you.
My name is Charlie Lin, and I have been living in Plano for the last six years. I am married to my beautiful wife, Stella, and we have two dogs. Prior to starting Churn and Bake, I worked in corporate America for 11 years in supply chain management for companies such as Amazon and Toyota. I am a huge foodie and love discovering new places to eat in the DFW area. My favorite sport is basketball.
How did you start your business?
The business started when we had macarons from Chelles Macarons catered for our wedding. I stayed in touch with the owner, Jonathan, and helped him do some wholesale. The wholesale business went from selling macarons to selling macaron ice cream sandwiches. Eventually, we needed to learn how to make ice cream, so we rented a ghost kitchen a few days a week to get started. We got enough traction where we decided to get our own brick and mortar and open Churn and Bake.
What is your inspiration for your recipes?
I am Chinese-American and growing up there were a lot of Asian flavors that I really enjoyed, but I could never find any of them in traditional ice cream stores. I use a combination of flavors from my childhood and other notable Asian dessert businesses as a baseline to help me get started. I’m also constantly asking our customers on what flavors they would like to see us carry.
How did you get into baking?
My wife actually handles the baking side of the business. She uses the knowledge she gained from having two degrees in Chemical Engineering to help create delicious baked goods.
What brought you to Plano?
My wife was working for Southwest Airlines when we started dating and I decided to relocate to Plano to be with her and start a new job at Toyota’s North American headquarters building in Plano.
How long have you lived in the area?
Six years.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
My mom taking me to the grocery store and getting the Flintstone push pops because not only were the push pops delicious, but you could take the containers and make a fully functioning cardboard car!
What are your hobbies?
Video games, basketball, checking out new food places, and coaching/mentoring kids.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My wife. I would need her engineering skills to help build shelter and she is also the love of my life!
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I actually rarely eat ice cream for pleasure anymore. I usually just sample new flavors to test for quality.
