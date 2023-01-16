Yoshi Lee is a surfskater and Plano native. Since 2016, he has visited Allen’s The Edge Skate Park, where he’s perfected his technique. While in Thailand, Lee joined a surfskate competition, where he earned sixth place. Currently, he is building Texas’ first portable wavebank, bringing something new to the local surfskate community.
Tell our readers a little about you
My name is Yoshi, a full-time 24-year-old Plano native, and a part-time landlocked surfer who yearns for the ocean in his backyard. About a year ago is when I discovered surfskating, and thanks to it I have now literally brought the waves into my own backyard. Surfskate trucks are a recently new concept, specifically designed to allow for higher maneuverability when compared to the traditional bushing style skate trucks.
How did you get into Surfskating?
Can you ever think back to a time when somebody mentioned a new idea to you and it changed the course of your life? Those moments can be quite rare, and I was lucky enough to come across the concept of land-surfing by the interest of my best friend. Yeah that’s right, land-surfing. The closest way to mimic the carves and turns of real surfing without getting your hair wet.
What have been some of the most rewarding moments?
The most rewarding part of my newly found interest has been getting the chance to meet an amazing community of others who are inspired to get up and keep trying. There is no place in the world where the evolution of the sport has taken off quite like it has in Thailand. I recently took a trip there and discovered the meaning behind why it became so popular, and I had the chance to meet with some extremely cool riders who are pushing the limits of the sport.
What have been some of the challenges you’ve faced?
The one downside of riding for me has been the wrist and knee injuries from falling. But that’s what skating is all about in general. The constant cycle of falling, recovering, trying it again and gaining the confidence to nail the trick for good.
Tell our readers about your wavebank.
After learning and gaining skills through our travels, my best friend and I decided to create a new brand focused on building the local community of surfskate riders in the DFW and Texas region. The only issue is that there are currently not any wavebank skating venues in the entire state. Wavebanks are a special type of skate ramp that mimics the height of a wave in the ocean, the perfect trainer for riders who really want to improve their skills. About two months ago, we dived into the idea of building our own wooden wavebank at home, and that’s when Yoshi Surfskate came to fruition. We are currently building the first and only portable wavebank in the state of Texas, and so far, it rides like a dream. After adding some final touches, we are planning to have a launch party in the Plano area for anybody who is interested in learning about the sport and trying out various boards. The event will be free and catered to all levels of riders from newbies to the advanced. For more information, give us a follow on Instagram @yoshisurfskate to stay up with the latest news. We hope to see you join the community and if you have any questions about getting into the sport you can send us a direct message.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
