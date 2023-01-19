The Prom Closet at St. Andrew is gearing up for another prom season as it readies dresses, shoes and accessories for incoming shoppers in February.
On Monday, a registration link went live on the prom closet’s website to allow girls to sign up for an hour-and-a-half time slot to find their prom ensemble.
“We have about 4,000 dresses right now,” Co-coordinator Devra Helffrich said. "We receive donations year-round. The community has really helped and supported us.”
Throughout the year, Helffrich and her team dedicate time to receiving and sorting donated dresses and funding for the prom closet. Since 2009, community members have come together to provide girls with clothing that they otherwise could not afford for prom.
“The most rewarding aspect is we get more out of this than the girls,” Helffrich said. “They are so appreciative. You get hugs and tears from parents, because oftentimes they have to decide whether they should pay for rent, utilities and food or for a dress, so their daughter can go to prom. Hearing those types of stories hit you very hard. We realized if we can help one girl, then it's worth it.”
Over the last 14 years, the prom closet has grown from serving 35 girls to serving over 1,000 each year. Students from all over Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas have visited the prom closet to find their dress, as well as exchange students from other countries, according to Helffirch.
Following the pandemic, the prom closet developed a registration form to allow girls enough time to shop and mitigate lines.
“We have a personal shopper now that we have a registration,” Helffrich said. “We have someone working with the girls to help them through that process to make sure they have enough time to do what they need to do. It's worked out to where it's more personal for the volunteers, and the girls know when they're going to shop.”
