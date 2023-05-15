Cathy Gaschen grew up just outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan and attended the University of Michigan, where she received a Masters of Arts in education. Upon graduating, she moved to Plano and has lived in the area since. Gaschen chose education as a profession because of her passion for students and to share a love of learning.
How did you get involved with Plano ISD?
Actually, I learned about Plano ISD at a job fair hosted by the University of Michigan. I had never heard of Plano but I remember being impressed with the representatives from Plano ISD and the mission, vision, and goals of the district they shared. There were districts and charter schools from all over the country at this job fair but the people from Plano just stood above the rest and I wanted to know more. I flew to Texas over spring break to interview with a few different districts but Plano ISD once again stood out as a strong, dedicated, innovative district committed to growing students and staff. The district felt connected to the community. Ultimately Plano ISD was the place I wanted to work and Plano was the area I wanted to move to.
What is your role?
My current role is Principal for Plano ISD Academy High School.
What has been most rewarding about your role?
It’s my honor and privilege to shepherd the Academy High School vision forward. The most rewarding part of my current role is trying something new or innovative and seeing the positive impact it has on our kids and our space. Believing things into being through creativity, hard work, and perseverance is an amazing opportunity. When Walt Disney said “It’s kind of fun to do the impossible” he was absolutely right…. And I feel like we get to work within that thinking every day at AHS.
What’s most challenging?
Innovation is both the most exciting and inspiring part of Academy High School and the most challenging. Innovation requires taking everything you know, your expertise and experience, and using it to create a new process or paradigm. Academy is as much a mindset as it is a physical place and sometimes, especially when we’re tired, going back to the fundamental beliefs and commitments about Academy can be hard. It’s also a constant process. When you’re designed to be different and innovative, that’s your constant. You’re always on a journey rather than getting to a specific destination and we have to embrace that. As Einstein said, adversity is opportunity and for every challenge we face I try to consider what’s possible and how we can move forward with learning.
How do you try to help students get in touch with their passions?
Learning is a natural human process and our job as educators is to nurture the process not stifle it. As long as we ask project questions and learning questions that are relevant and encourage growth, students naturally share their passions and even find new areas of interest. We have to fundamentally believe in the power of the human spirit and the ability for all kids to learn and grow and from that, as long as we adapt and connect, anything is possible for an educator. I have to see each student for the unique person they are and both honor and value their contribution to the space. Then I can help them uncover new learning and grow by starting with an authentic connection.
How long have you lived in the area?
I’ve been in Plano 22 years.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
I don’t know if I have one specific memory, but when I think about good times I had as a kid I think about times our family spent together: we’d take our boat out on the lake and ski/tube in the summer, driving to and from Texas in the summer and over Christmas- the drive was SO LONG and we learned pretty quickly not to get too excited when we got to Texas because it was still going to be forever, in kid time, before we actually got to my grandparents house in San Antonio. In the winter my sister, brother, and the kids in our neighborhood would build some pretty epic snow forts and play outside for hours dressed in endless layers of winter clothing. Snow days were pretty fun back then.
When I think about things from my childhood that likely led me to being an educator, I think about my mom who was a teacher for 40 years and the way she impacted students and the profession throughout her career. I remember admiring her passion for the work and her dedication to creating unique and strong experiences for kids. She had a way of making people believe in themselves. She helped them grow academically and as people. I didn’t know it at the time, but she was teaching me so many things about the profession and how to lead in education. I draw from those memories and that learning often.
What are your hobbies?
I love to read, to be outside, and in the fall Michigan Football consumes my weekends. I love art fairs, music, and spending time with friends when I’m able. There’s nothing better than a good road trip to relax and disconnect from what’s happening at any given time.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I’m actually quite introverted and I need consistency. Both characteristics are strange considering how much I love being at Academy and love the challenge of innovation and growth that’s inherent in the space. I’ve always been that way as an educator- wanting to try something people think is impossible, and being willing to think differently to help a student be successful. Artist Bob Andreas has a Story People series and one of my favorite prints has the saying “In my dream, the angel shrugged and said if we fail this time it will be a failure of imagination and then she placed the world gently in the palm of my hand”.
