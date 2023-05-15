Profile.png

Cathy Gaschen grew up just outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan and attended the University of Michigan, where she received a Masters of Arts in education. Upon graduating, she moved to Plano and has lived in the area since. Gaschen chose education as a profession because of her passion for students and to share a love of learning.

How did you get involved with Plano ISD?

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments