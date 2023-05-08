profile.jpg

Gwen Welk Workman moved to Texas from Minnesota in January 1985. She began her entrepreneurship at the age of 18. Three years into moving to Texas, she launched the Wooden Spoon in McKinney, where she catered and baked for parties. After 13 months in McKinney, she moved to Fairview Farms. After three years in Fairview, she moved to a two-story house at 1617 K Ave in Downtown Plano. 

 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

