An artist, educator and music lover, Jessica Hoogendoorn helps share her passion of songwriting with others. A Plano West and Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate, she has returned to Plano, working as a private lesson instructor for children wishing to embark on their musical journey.
How did you get into making music?
I come from a musical family and so music is in my blood! I remember listening to and singing Queen songs when I was 3 and I started officially singing in an auditioned choir in elementary. During my first audition, the music teacher cried tears of joy. At first I thought I sang badly! Fast forward a little to middle school, I started learning the violin and double blocked my schedule to fit in orchestra and choir. I learned the ukulele and guitar and piano on my own as well.
What’s your go-to instrument?
I would say my voice but, if it were a physical instrument, probably the uke. I love it so much and it’s definitely an instrument you can play professionally unlike people initially might think.
How has your family shaped your love of music?
As mentioned earlier, everyone in my family is super artistic and musical in some way. My father sings and plays the guitar so well. My older brother has always made our family think he would be the one to pursue music as a career, but it was actually me in the end. My mother can sing and play instruments but her main thing is dancing! She’s the best hula dancer I know and right now she’s very much into line dancing.
Who are some of your influences?
I would say a lot of my influences are typically classic rock bands like The Beatles and Electric Light Orchestra and Queen. My main influence for the uke is Jake Shimabukuro and Lyle Ritz. A few singers I really admire for their vocal tone and range are Sara Bareilles, Norah Jones, and Corinne Bailey Rae to name a few.
Tell our readers about your single and upcoming album.
My newest and very first single is ‘Babe’!
You can searching it on all streaming platforms and it’s a cute and short uke tune. Fun fact, I composed it because I wanted a song where the chords spell out a word! If you listen to the lyrics and chords, it all spells out “Babe”. Obviously there’s a E7, but without all the extra stuff it spells the word out. It’s so fun to play!
My hope this year was to have my very first album out by April, but I’ve had a few setbacks that I couldn’t control. I am definitely going to have it out this year, but I’m not putting that pressure on myself to crank out something quick. I would love this first album to be of the quality I aspire it to be. It will be mostly uke and voice, so just imagine if Jake Shimabukuro could sing while playing the uke and that’s basically what this album is going to be. I’m excited for it! It will be so rad.
What’s your songwriting process?
I wouldn’t say I have a process. I actually have thousands of unfinished songs. I’ll sometimes record a small snippet on my phone of myself playing a riff on the piano or uke or guitar or I’ll hum a tune that comes to mind. Other times I have a really good lyric line that I’m just itching to put a melody to. Sometimes, I’ll really focus on something I’ve discovered in music theory and play around to see if anything comes out of that. I wish I could say I have a process, but I am just inspired and motivated whenever and wherever.
Where are your favorite places to perform?
Being a full-time music educator, I really haven’t had the most time to perform as much as I would like. Previously before my career, I performed in shows at college and at open mics and I’d have to say the shows I auditioned for were the most fun! Open mics are sometimes a hit and miss.
How do you encourage your students to develop a passion for music?
I’ve learned that when I show them how enthusiastic I am about the music, they mirror that energy back at me. Other times, students just notice how good of a musician you are and the care you put into the music that they’re inspired that way.
What are your hobbies?
Being outdoors and going on bike rides are my favorite hobbies outside of music. I also really enjoy skateboarding even though I’m not so gifted with doing lots of tricks just yet. I need more practice. Do people still geocache? That’s one of my favorite things to do outdoors.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I think one thing would be that my artist name, Jessica Maeve, is actually my two first names! Yes, I have two!
