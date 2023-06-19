Mia Blank is an Allen resident and recent graduate from John Paul II High School in Plano. Some of her favorite activities have included studying for Academic Decathlon, working at Chick-fil-A and serving on the Storehouse of Collin County's Youth Leadership Council for the past two years.
How did you get involved in the National Charity League?
I joined NCL five years ago as a way to get more involved with my community and spend time with my mother. I had no idea what a fulfilling experience it would be! We learned so much about leadership and got to be involved with several philanthropies across the DFW area. I have so much love for all the moms and daughters in my class as well as the entire Plano Area Chapter. It was such a privilege to serve with them!
What were your favorite community service projects through the National Honors Society?
A lot of our service in NHS was based on helping my school community. I have a lot of fond memories of visiting all my favorite teachers to collect their recycling on Thursday afternoons. My favorite activity was tutoring 8th graders to prepare them for their ISEE tests. It was awesome to help them learn and become familiar with the JPII Cardinal Family!
How did you accumulate 120 service hours?
I completed my service hours through a combination of NCL, school projects and the Storehouse YLC over the past four years. It was definitely a challenge, especially during the height of the pandemic, but it was amazing to know that I was making a difference during such an uncertain time. I completed a majority of my hours with the Storehouse of Collin County. It’s my favorite place to serve!
In your opinion, what is the importance of youth serving in their community?
I believe everyone has a responsibility to give back to their communities, young people especially. Serving at an early age gives children an opportunity to think about what kind of world they want to live in and make steps towards building that world. I think it's also important that adults see children serving alongside them. Knowing that the next generation cares can renew their hope for the brighter future they work so hard to build.
What are your plans post-high school?
I’ll be attending Southern Methodist University in the fall as a member of the President’s Scholars program. I plan to major in electrical engineering in hopes of pursuing either biomedical research or renewable energy development. I hope to use my talents to continue serving my community and to improve the lives of others.
How long have you lived in the area?
I grew up in Allen and have lived there my whole life, but I’ve been attending school in Plano since I was six. I did elementary and middle school at Prince of Peace Catholic School and just graduated from John Paul II High School. It’s been a blessing to be a part of two amazing communities as I grew up.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
My mom and I are huge fans of the Disney theme parks. We took my first trip when I was 7, and I’ll never forget how magical it was! When you’re that little, everything seems so much more real, and I remember that childlike excitement every time we visit. It’s what keeps us going back!
