William Dai is a recent graduate and salutatorian for Plano West Senior High School. In his speech to fellow graduates, he encouraged them all to be "fiercely themselves."
Tell our readers about yourself.
I'm a rising college freshman headed to Yale University this fall as a prospective computer science and mathematics major. I was honored to have been the salutatorian of the Class of 2027 at Plano West. I have a lot of interests that keep me busy both in and out of school. While I'm a huge fan of math, coding, and physics, I also love immersing myself in history, politics, and writing. Having interests in STEM and the humanities has been an integral part of my high school experience (and why I like sci-fi poetry so much!) Besides academics, I'm also an active member of my school's orchestra, where I play the cello.
I've also been a busy officer of the Quizbowl team, Math Club, and Computer Club. But what truly brings me the most joy is teaching. I've had the opportunity to teach math classes for middle schoolers and younger high schoolers through various community organizations, and it's been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life.
What does it mean to be "fiercely yourself?"
To be 'fiercely yourself' means to embrace your unique qualities and stand confidently in your individuality. It means not conforming to societal norms or expectations, such as how you should live your life or what careers are valuable, and instead staying true to your values and beliefs. When you are fiercely yourself, you are not afraid to speak your truth and pursue your passions, even if it means going against the grain. It takes courage and self-awareness to be fiercely yourself, but the reward is a sense of fulfillment and a life lived authentically. In other words, you can't be 'yourself' passively; instead, you must be fierce about it.
What are your plans post-high school? Post college?
I am passionate about mathematics and computer science and plan on majoring in these fields in college. Specifically, I am interested in combinatorics (counting and probability) and theoretical computer science, which have seen massive growth and development in recent years. I believe these exciting fields have numerous practical applications that can make a real difference. After college, I plan on pursuing a Ph.D. in mathematics to further my knowledge and expertise in these fields. Ultimately, I aspire to become a mathematics professor in academia and continue to advance the field through research and teaching. Based on my high school experience with teaching, mentoring young students is a very fulfilling process. I am excited to see where this path takes me and am eager to contribute to the world of mathematics.
In your opinion, what is the importance of community involvement?
Community involvement is absolutely crucial in creating a better world, particularly when it comes to tackling poverty and other entrenched social issues. This complex issue affects people and communities across the globe and is one of the primary reasons for the need for YLC. Community involvement means collaborating and working towards shared objectives, which is necessary to make a significant difference and provide much-needed assistance to those in need. For example, at YLC, collaboration has led to new suggestions and improvements in the program that has helped everyone who depends on the YLC for necessities.
What was most rewarding about your time with YLC?
The most rewarding thing about my time with YLC was seeing our projects' impact on the community. Seeing how much we could accomplish when working together towards a common goal was inspiring. One of the most memorable projects I worked on with YLC was delivering food to trucks and cars in the parking lot. It was amazing to see the impact that this had on the community. The drivers were so grateful, and it was great to have conversations with them and hear their stories, even with the language barrier. Moments like these make me appreciate how much we can accomplish when working together towards a common goal. Seeing the smiles on people's faces and knowing that we made a difference is truly rewarding.
What is a major challenge you've overcome in your life?
Participating in competitions has always been a daunting experience for me, as my imposter syndrome tends to kick in and make me feel like I don't belong among the other competitors. However, I have developed a coping mechanism that has helped me overcome this challenge. Instead of comparing myself to others, I focus on my strengths and accomplishments. I acknowledge the hard work and dedication I put into preparing for each competition, which helps me build my confidence and perform at my best. It's not an easy process, but it has helped me transform my mindset when competing.
Furthermore, I have learned to detach myself from the outcome of the competition. Winning or losing doesn't define my worth or abilities, and it's essential to remember that. If I don't win, I remind myself that it's just a moment in time and an opportunity to learn and grow. There will be more chances to compete and improve. Ultimately, my journey has taught me to believe in myself and keep pushing forward, regardless of the outcome.
How long have you lived in the area?
I was born in Plano and have lived here my whole life.
What are your hobbies?
One of my favorite hobbies is writing. I love putting my thoughts and ideas down on paper and seeing them come to life, though I always feel embarrassed about showing them to others. Reading literature is also a great passion of mine. I enjoy getting lost in a good book and learning new things – some of my favorites are House of Leaves and Time Is A Mother, which I love for their deep intimacy and reflective writing. Another hobby I enjoy is playing tennis. It's a great way to stay active and have fun at the same time.
What legacy would you like to leave in your community?
Inspiring the next generation of mathematicians would be an incredible legacy to leave in my community. Mathematics is such an important field, and I believe everyone should have the opportunity to learn and appreciate it. By sharing my knowledge and passion for math, I hope to inspire others to pursue their interests and perhaps even make important contributions to the field themselves. Ultimately, I want to positively impact the world, and teaching and mentoring others as a professor is a great way to do that.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
As someone deeply interested in math, most people assume I am only interested in logical and analytical pursuits. However, what many don't know is that I have a deep appreciation for poetry. There's something about how words can be strung together to create a beautiful and emotional experience that captivates me. Reading poetry is a great way to exercise my creativity and imagination, which ultimately helps me in my mathematical work. So while I may seem like a numbers-focused person on the surface, I also have a softer side that enjoys the beauty of language and expression.
