IMG_6455.jpg (1).jpeg
William Dai

William Dai is a recent graduate and salutatorian for Plano West Senior High School. In his speech to fellow graduates, he encouraged them all to be "fiercely themselves."

Tell our readers about yourself.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments