Doug McDonald is a Garland native who remembers very clearly going to Collin Creek Mall as a kid and chasing the ducks.
Now, he is coming back to Plano as its economic development director. With an undergraduate in political science and a Master’s degree in city and regional planning as well as public administration, McDonald has worked for a variety of cities including Arlington, Keller, Plano and Richardson. His career has primarily been in city and regional planning more recently been in economic development. While serving as interim director for Richardson’s economic development partnership in the city’s office of renovation he helped in many partnerships with UT Dallas and DART.
“It's a really unique opportunity for me to come back. I really enjoyed my time there,” McDonald said. “Plano can really dominate on a state and national stage. It has for the 25 years. They’ve brought high-class businesses, and it’s been such a solid foundation for attraction, retention and expansion. No other city can share the success of Plano. One of the reasons it’s been so successful is the collaboration of the staff and developing creative solutions.”
How did you become interested in economic development?
It’s funny, I think the first time I became interested was when I was at Texas Tech. I started as an admissions and athletic recruiter. I would go out to high schools to recruit students to come to tech, and I would host students during their visits for the football team. I remember loving doing that, selling the town I was in. That was where I learned about economic development as a career in recruiting talent and attracting and retaining businesses to a city. I first went into city planning to have a really strong foundation in working with elected officials and working with the community, but I’d say it dates back from my days in college.
When did you work for Plano?
I worked for Plano from 2013 to 2018. I’m coming back to work for Plano.
How do Plano and Richardson differ in their communities?
A lot of it’s just the size. Plano is double the size of Richardson in its geographical footprint and in the size of the organization itself. Plano has a lot more resources because it is a larger staff with a lot more population, but they both are pretty similar in that they are first-tier suburbs in Dallas. They’re facing some of the same challenges in redevelopment and reinvestment in its infrastructure. They are both DART cities, so they have a lot more similarities due to their age and programs.
What are your plans for Plano?
I haven’t started yet, so I want to get in and get a really get an understanding of what is working well and what could grow. I think Plano has a strong reputation of being a community that can do business. It has a rich history in EDS, Ross Perot’s acquisition, Toyota and Liberty Mutual coming in, and Plano has really set the bar for how economic development should be done. I think there will be a lot more emphasis in trying to build more collaboration with our partners, the school district is vital to our economic development strategy. Without a strong district, that is a challenge for business recruitment and retention. It’s not a problem in Plano. We also want to continue working with DART. That’s a regional transit that we find a lot of value in. We need to capitalize on that asset. We’re going to build off the strong foundation we set and expand on our capabilities of being a community where you can do business.
What is the role of an economic development director?
The primary purpose for a city’s economic development department is to attract and retain a broad base of talent. Not just corporate recruitment, but a really key focus is growing that talent that’s already in place, working with our chambers and taking resourceful approaches to provide resources to our businesses.
What has been most rewarding and challenging in your role?
I think the most rewarding is being able to talk with businesses who have been with Plano for such a long time and to hear those stories on why they want to be part of this community. We have the Plano Balloon Festival, H-E-B is a big sponsor. Having those sponsorships and having those corporations be part of the fabric of the community is really special because you really see the impact it has on our city.
I think the challenge right now is a challenge all cities are facing: What does a post-COVID look like form a workforce? We have a new work force now in our community that lives there and is spending their days there working from home. The challenge now is providing resources to that work force that was at one time driving to Dallas every day for the last 20 years, and now they’re staying home working. We have a lot of office space that needs to be leased, and we have a lot of subleasing. We plan to provide programs to continue bringing businesses to grow here.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
