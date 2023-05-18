After reworking some the development plans for the incoming Collin Creek Mall mixed use development, 402 single family houses, 25 common areas and a vacant lot were approved at a Monday meeting of Plano's planning and zoning commission.
This piece of Collin Creek’s redevelopment will sit on a 100-acre lot at the corner of Alma Drive and Plano Parkway.
Another 98 townhomes are planned for the south side of the property.
“Driving up Alma, it’s really exciting to see the street signs go up and the housing come in,” Commissioner Michael Bronsky said.
The single family homes are slated to be built by three different builders: Ashton Woods, Brightland Homes and Mattamy Homes, to avoid monotony in the incoming neighborhoods. Read about each builder at collincreek.com/residential.
Opening originally in 1981, Collin Creek Mall became a popular shopping spot for visitors all over North Texas and beyond. According to the Collin Creek Mall website, it was one of the first major shopping malls in the county, serving as a retail center and community partner that brought together families, neighbors and businesses.
After closing its doors in 2019, planning quickly began to create a new, revitalized gathering space where the mall once stood. The coming Collin Creek redevelopment aims to bring back an element of bringing a community together in east Plano.
Centurion American began planning for a unique, pedestrian friendly mixed-use development including 308,000 square feet of retail space, 500 single family homes, 2,300 multifamily units and 300 independent living residences.
In creating a walkable space with community gatherings in mind, the development will also include eight acres of parkland and 1.6 miles of trails throughout the development. Parkland will be located on the east and west loops of the development, according to the city of Plano. The east park, named Sunrise Park, will hold most of the amenities, according to a presentation hosted the city on March 23. Amenities will include a play area, quiet, meditative space, a sheltered area in the center, open space for community events, a fitness area and an information area, among other amenities. Plano’s Chisolm hike and bike trail will extend through Sunrise Park.
While less active than Sunrise Park, the western Starlight Park will offer several shade trees and wide perimeter sidewalks. In the center, the park will have the two steel archways that once adorned the entrances to the mall. A trail will cut through he open space diagonally, with a gathering space under the archway in the center of the park. More information about Collin Creek’s mall sites can be found at plano.gov/2082/Collin-Creek-Park-Sites.
