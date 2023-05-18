Collin Creek.jpg

After reworking some the development plans for the incoming Collin Creek Mall mixed use development, 402 single family houses, 25 common areas and a vacant lot were approved at a Monday meeting of Plano's planning and zoning commission.

This piece of Collin Creek’s redevelopment will sit on a 100-acre lot  at the corner of Alma Drive and Plano Parkway.  

