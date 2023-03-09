Last week, the city of Plano joined Plano ISD and the Plano Chamber of Commerce in advocating for the Plano community during the 2023 legislative session.
The top items of interest included continued desire for local control, more financial transparency from Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and affordable housing.
According to the city’s legislative priority packet, many significant decisions affecting Texas cities are made by the Texas Legislature therefore, the city of Plano wants to have a voice in Austin. Bearing a primary responsibility to its residents, the city said in its legislative packet sent to Austin that it will oppose any bills that would erode Plano’s authority over its community. Additionally, it seeks to maintain its predictable streams of revenue to maintain its infrastructure and remain competitive among other cities while minimizing debt.
“I think that one thing distinguishing our city of excellence is we strive to live up to that motto, and our legislative priorities reflect that,” City of Plano Government Relations Director Andrew Fortune said. “Plano's a great example of a city that's done things well.”
Competitive advantages like low property taxes; live, work, play development and maintaining a high quality of life are a result of more local control, Fortune said.
The bills proposed around DART are aimed to ensure the funds Plano gives DART remains in Plano, Fortune said.
“We're also looking to advance legislation that will help clean up affordable housing tools for public facility corporations,” he added. “There's quite a bit of discussion in Austin around that affordable housing tool. We just want to make sure this is done in a responsible way.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
